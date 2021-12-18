Delhi government converts 4 major hospitals into Omicron centres - Check list

Amid the rising cases of Omicron variant in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has announced that it will dedicate four hospitals to patients affected by the variant. One of the hospitals that have been treating Omicron patients is the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) in Delhi. Currently, India's total tally of Omicron variant cases is 101 across 11 states and union territories.

Now, the four new hospitals that will 100 per cent be dedicated to treating Omicron patients are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj) and Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad). Now, a total of five hospitals will provide treatment.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) extended existing curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity till December 31 at midnight.

No political, social, cultural, religious, and such other gatherings are allowed in the city.

Last week, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that restrictions will be imposed if and when required on Monday, December 13.