Delhi government CBSE schools create record, class 12 results at 99%

For the last few years, the Delhi government school students have been performing exceptionally well in the board examinations. And this year too the results have been phenomenal. The pass percentage of Delhi government Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools has gone up from 98 percent to 99 percent in CBSE Class 12 results, post CBSE compartment examination.

Earlier on June 13, when the CBSE declared Class 12 board exam results - without the compartment examination result announced - the students in the Delhi government schools had recorded 98 percent, which was the best ever.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Education Manish Sisodia was ecstatic over the achievement and hailed the Delhi government teachers for delivering excellent academic results in difficult times of COVID-19.

Sisodia was praise for everyone including the Delhi government school students, teachers, and parents for achieving 99% passing percentage in CBSE class 12th after compartment examinations and 93% passing percentage in class 10th examinations.

He said that the marks are a testimony to the dedication shown by the teachers, school students, along with their parents.

What was more encouraging is that for class 10 students, the pass percentage showed a drastic increase from 83% to 93% in the before and after compartment examinations.

While speaking to the media Sisodia said, "The transformational impact this is going to make on the children who’ve not only been able to finish their schools but also go to the next grade is huge. I’m feeling extremely proud that our government school students have performed so well by overcoming such challenges".

He further added, "This result makes a huge difference to the lives of 16,864 students who move to the next grade this year itself. It was made possible because of our concern and commitment towards every child."

Out of the 1734 students who sat for the class 12 compartment examination, 1290 got through. Similarly, of the 25400 students who appeared in class 10 compartment exam, 15574 passed the exam.