INDIA

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles

Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a big step towards controlling air pollution in the national capital. Under the initiative, six CAAQMS were inaugurated on Monday, and the 100 fleet ‘Vayu Rakshak’ was flagged off.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 08:45 PM IST

Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a big step towards controlling air pollution in the national capital. Under the initiative, six CAAQMS were inaugurated on Monday, and the 100 fleet ‘Vayu Rakshak’ was flagged off. Apart from this, new monitoring systems have been launched at the following locations:  

-JNU  

-IGNOU  

-NSUT (West Campus)   

-CWG Akshardham  

-SBV Delhi Cantt    

-SPM Talkatora Garden  

The initiative targets both real-time air quality monitoring and on-ground enforcement, preparing a comprehensive plan for year-round action against pollution. The programme was held at the Delhi Secretariat and attended by Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials of the Environment Department. 

With the opening of these monitoring systems, the total number of CAAQMS in Delhi has risen to 46, making it the largest air quality monitoring network in any city in the country. Among these, 30 stations are operated by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), 10 by the India Meteorological Department / IITM, and 6 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 14 more monitoring stations are in the pipeline to be installed in the coming days. 

While addressing the programme, the CM said that air pollution is a round-the-clock challenge and not restricted to a particular season. She further said that the government is committed to resolving the issue on a regular basis through monitoring, policy intervention and enforcement. She also stressed that providing clean and breathable air to the people of Delhi remains a core responsibility of the government. 

During the launch, CM Gupta said, “We are committed to working on pollution control not just during winters, but throughout the year.” 

Highlighting data transparency and policymaking 

The Chief Minister also highlighted that air quality data is completely transparent and available in the public domain. She added that PM10 and PM2.5 data are updated every hour, and that of other parameters are updated every five minutes. She strengthened the government’s stance by saying that government enforces evidence-based policymaking supported by transparent data. 

Talking about government’s steps taken in this direction in the transport sector, the CM Rekha Gupta said that the DTC presently operates around 4,000 electric buses, the highest number in the country, and the government plans to induct 14,000 clean-fuel buses by 2028. 

