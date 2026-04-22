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Delhi government bars fuel for vehicles without valid PUC to tackle pollution in NCR region

The Delhi government has taken a major decision regarding the availability of fuel to vehicles without a valid “Pollution Under Control” Certificate. It has now decided to not allow fuel, at the petrol pumps for non-PUC vehicles.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 09:00 PM IST

Delhi government bars fuel for vehicles without valid PUC to tackle pollution in NCR region
Delhi government bars fuel for vehicles without valid PUC to tackle pollution in NCR region
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The Delhi government has taken a major decision regarding the availability of fuel to vehicles without a valid “Pollution Under Control” Certificate. It has now decided to not allow fuel, including petrol, diesel, CNG, at the petrol pumps for those vehicle owners who do not possess a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate. 

The strict decision aims to ensure effective control over vehicular pollution across the national capital. 

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government is strictly committed to working towards a clean and healthy environment and improving Delhi’s air quality through continuous and comprehensive measures. 

She stated, “Tackling air pollution requires firm and effective interventions. This decision is a crucial step in that direction,” highlighting the need for strict compliance. 

Under Rule 115 (sub-rule 7) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every vehicle must carry a valid PUC certificate after one year of registration and produce it on demand. However, despite the strict rules, its implementation has not resisted violators as many vehicles still operate without valid certification, significantly escalating pollution levels across the city. 

Rekha Gupta pointed out that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi and NCR region, in its revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), has also made compulsory strict enforcement of PUC norms. According to the CM, the framework consists of stringent action against polluting vehicles, including seizure and the imposition of maximum penalties. 

Movind forward with the new directive, fuel will be available strictly and exclusively to vehicles holding a valid PUC certificate. For such violators, accountability has also been clearly formed across all concerned agencies to ensure zero tolerance during implementation. 

All the petrol pumps and gas outlets have been directed to comply with the order in letter and spirit, while all the departments concerned, including the civic body and the police have been tasked with ensuring rigorous enforcement of the directive. 

Authorities have been warned that any lapse or negligence will invite strict action. Emphasising that the government is pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to combat pollution, CM Rekha Gupta said that controlling vehicular emissions remains a key priority, while urging residents to keep their PUC certificates updated at all times. 

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