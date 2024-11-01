Delhi government declares November 7 as a public holiday for Chhath Puja. Know details inside.

The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 7 for Chhath Puja, an important festival celebrated with great devotion in Delhi and many northern states. The government made the announcement on Friday, emphasizing the significance of the festival for the people in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

This decision followed a request from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who wrote a letter to Chief Minister Atishi. In his letter, Saxena urged her to recognize the importance of Chhath Puja for the people of Delhi by declaring November 7 as a full public holiday. Responding positively, the government released an official notification marking the date as a day off for the people to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is a revered festival dedicated to worshiping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, celebrated mainly by people from Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The holiday will give citizens time to participate in traditional rituals and celebrations without work interruptions.