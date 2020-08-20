Delhi: Government allows hotels, restaurants to serve liquor; bars to remain shut

A day after the DDMA allowed re-opening of hotels and weekly markets in the national capital, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government, today, has allowed serving of liquor in restaurants and hotel rooms in Delhi. However, the bars will remain shut under the provisions of 'Unlock' guidelines.

Considering the revenue implications, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in an order stated, "Excise Department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licencees at the table and in the hotel rooms."

Restaurants in the national capital were allowed to open from June 8, however, serving liquor was prohibited.

This comes as a relief to restaurants and hotels which were finding it difficult to sustain business models. It will also help the government to mop up revenue from the increased sale of liquor sold and will boost the footfall in restaurants and occupancy in hotels.

Delhi is now following the example of some states which have allowed liquor to be served.

"Several state governments including Assam, Punjab, and Rajasthan have permitted service of liquor by licencee holders under the Excise Rules at the table in the restaurants and clubs and in the hotel rooms", the order said.

The order mentioned that under the Unlock guidelines, the Delhi government has allowed the operation of restaurants subject to social distancing norms. "In the Disaster Management Authority meeting held on August 19, the government has also allowed the opening of hotels. Bars will remain closed under the Unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs", the order stated.

This is also necessitated by the burgeoning revenue loss that the states are facing as economic activity was disrupted during the lockdown and even after Unlock, is only just picking up.

The hospitality and tourism industry is the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic in India and across the globe. It is estimated that 40% of restaurants that had shut down during the lockdown may never open again.

(With inputs from IANS)