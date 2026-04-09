Delhi Government accelerates Yamuna rejuvenation with citizen participation: CM Rekha Gupta leads inspection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Lt. Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inspected the Yamuna, accelerating desilting and pre-monsoon rejuvenation, involving citizens and authorities to ensure cleaner, safer riverfronts.

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta joined Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu for an inspection visit along the Yamuna stretch at Vasudev Ghat and Yamuna Bazar Ghat, reviewing cleanliness, infrastructure and the pace of ongoing rejuvenation works.

Acceleration of desilting and pre-monsoon preparations:

With clear directions on timely execution and quality, desilting activities are being accelerated and pre-monsoon preparations are being aligned for completion on schedule. The Delhi Government is working with real-time assessment, accountability and firm execution, ensuring that every step leads to a cleaner, healthier and more vibrant Yamuna for the city.

Supervision and environmental collaboration:

The government requires complete supervision of all river projects to achieve operational efficiency and transparent project execution. The local authorities work together with environmental specialists and community organisations to protect the river ecosystem while they develop better public access and safety measures.

The cleanliness drives which citizens join will help them learn about methods to stop pollution and practices that support sustainability. The completed initiatives will improve the visual and environmental value of the Yamuna while delivering to residents cleaner water and safer ghats and a revitalised riverfront for their recreational and communal activities.