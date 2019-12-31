Delhi: Going out for New Year's celebrations? Here's your traffic guide

In view of the New Year's Eve celebrations in the national capital, it's handy to keep an eye on the traffic conditions on road. After all, no one wants to go out for having a good time and then remain stuck in traffic for hours, do they? Keeping this in mind, this piece sheds some light on a few of the traffic advisories ahead of the celebrations ushering in the new decade. Go ahead and give this a read, if you are looking to go out prowling the streets of New Delhi soon. And if you already are stuck in traffic, well... you have no other choice.

As everyone living in Delhi should already be aware of by now, the easiest commuting facility is the Delhi Metro. However, looking at the impending crowd, the administration has imposed a few restrictions on the metro rail service. Firstly, the Rajiv Chowk metro station will remain closed after 9 PM on December 31. Moreover, the entry of passengers will also not be allowed in this station until the departure of the last train.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also taken several preparations to tackle traffic issues on New Year's Eve. No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place from 8 PM onwards on December 31. In addition, traffic issues are also likely in most locales in and around South Delhi such as Saket, M-Block Market, Greater Kailash, Chirag Delhi, New Friends Colony, Defence Colony, Mehrauli, Aya Nagar Border, Khanpur, Nehru Place, Govind Puri Metro Station, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Kapashera, Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, and Netaji Subhash Palace. However, the police are present there, routing traffic for ease of commuting.

The Delhi Traffic Police have also made special arrangements in Rohini, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, GT Karnal Road, Kadkadduma, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, and Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Phase-II.

Joint CP traffic Narendra Singh Bundela said that the traffic police has made preparations for the entire Delhi. Traffic workers will be deployed in place to take action against those who have violated by traffic rules during this charged atmosphere of celebration. A special team will also be looking at cases of drunken driving, the police warned.

Here are a few pointers about Connaught Place:

Vehicles headed to Connaught Place will be stopped at Mandi House, Bengali Market, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road-Deendayal Upadhyaymarg Crossing, Munje Chowk, Chelmsford Road, R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitgupta Marg Crossing, Gol Market, GPO New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road- Bungalow Sahib Lane and Windsor Place till the conclusion of New Year's celebrations.

Movement of any type of vehicle will not be allowed in Connaught Place's inner, middle or outer circle.

Parking spots for people heading to Connaught Place (CP) after 8 PM on December 31:

- Near Gol Dak Khana

- Kali Bari Marg

- Pandit Pant Marg

- Bhai Veer Singh Marg

- Behind All India Radio near Patel Chowk on Raqab Ganj Road.

- Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House.

- Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Press Road area at Minto Road.

- R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road Mountain Ganj on Panchkuian Road.

- Near Ferozshah Road on KG Marg and from KG Marg to 'C' Hexagon

- Near Windsor Place

- Rajendra Prasad Road

- Raisina Road

Parking lots are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis

-------------------

Drivers heading from New Delhi Railway station from South Delhi use these routes:

- Ram Manohar Lohia Park Street-Mandir Marg-Rani Jhansi Road-Jhandewalaan-Deshbandhu Gupta Road

- GPO-Kali Bari Marg-Mandir Marg-Rani Jhansi Road-Jhandewalaan-Deshbandhu Gupta Road

- Windsor Place-Ferozshah Road-Mandi House-W-point-a-point-Ddu Marg-BAV Bhuti Marg

- Connaught Place - Entry from Chelmsford Road will be prohibited

- Drivers can take the second entry gate of Ajmeri Gate. They can reach the station via Ajmeri Gate via The Pahar Ganj-Sheila Cinema or via BSZ Marg-Delhi Gate-JLN Route on behalf of JLN Marg.

-----------------

Drivers travelling from North Delhi to South Delhi use these routes:

- Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram

- Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road via Ashram

- ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road

- Ring Road via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murthy.

----------------

Suitable route for East to West movement:

Use Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, RML, Park Street, or Shankar Road