Delhi: Godman Daati Maharaj arrested for violating COVID-19 lockdown, released on bail after questioning

Delhi Police arrested self-styled godman Daati Maharaj on Wednesday for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules by organising a religious ceremony at a temple in Delhi on May 22 where people were seen violating social-distancing norms.

However, he was granted bail on the same day after a few hours of questioning.

Pictures of the religious ceremony organised by him at Shanidham temple started doing the rounds on social media on Saturday where people were seen disobeying social distancing rules.

A case was registered against the godman and some other people at the Maidan Garhi police station.

“Daati Maharaj was arrested in the case registered under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 34 (common intention), Section 54B of Disaster Management Act, and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act at the Maidan Garhi police station on May 23. He has been released on bail,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Upon inquiry, Maharaj revealed that he had performed a ceremony at the temple in presence of a large congregation.