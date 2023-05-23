Delhi-Goa travel time to be cut by 15 hours, reach Gujarat in 10 hours, here's how

The Delhi-Vadodara section will pass through Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Sohna. (Representational)

The Mumbai-Delhi Expressway will make travelling to Gujarat easier. From December this year, the Delhi-Vadodara section will be opened for high-speed travelling. It currently takes 18 hours to reach the city. After the expressway is built, it will take just 10 hours. This section will also make travelling to Goa via road way easier than the current route.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will get direct connectivity from Delhi soon. A link expressway is being constructed that will link Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad with DND flyover and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. After this is built, those travelling from Dausa and Jaipur won't have to travel through Gurgaon.

The Delhi-Vadodara section is expected to be built by December this year, except the Dahod section.

The Delhi-Vadodara section will pass through Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Sohna, Nuh, Palwal, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dahod, Limkheda, Panch Mahal and Vadodara.

This expressway will also make Goa travel easy. It currently takes 34 hours to reach Goa from Delhi. The travel time will be cut short drastically to 19 hours. It will take 12 hours to reach Mumbai. From there, the greenfield Mumbai-Goa expressway will just take seven hours. This means, the total travel time could be cut short to 19 hours.