Delhi-Goa travel time cut by 15 hours via Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Mumbai-Goa highway; check route

Delhi-Goa travel time cut by 15 hours via Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Mumbai-Goa highway

While people are anxiously waiting for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be completed, they should know that this new mega project will also prove to be a major link between Delhi and Goa, which is a major vacation spot for a lot of people in the national capital.

Delhi and Goa are at a vast distance from each other, and it is tough to make a road trip out of it. The travel time between Delhi and Goa via car is around 35 hours, while the new expressway project will cut down this travel time majorly, making Goa just a road trip away.

Once the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is complete, the two cities will just be 12 hours away, leading to a major dent in the Delhi to Goa distance being covered. After this, the construction of the Mumbai-Goa Greenfield Highway will further lead to the distance being cut short.

The current distance between Delhi and Goa takes as long as 35 hours to cover, while if a person travels via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and then takes the Mumbai-Goa Expressway, they will be able to reach Goa in 20 hours, cutting down the travel time by 15 hours.

The first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has already been inaugurated and is a major connecting route between Delhi and Rajasthan. Now, the construction of the Mumbai-Goa highway is also underway, expected to be completed in a few months.

The construction of the Mumbai-Goa Greenfield highway commenced in January 2023 and is expected to be conducted in 11 phases. The highway will be complete by the end of this year and is expected to cut down the travel time between Mumbai and Goa from 12 hours to just 7 hours.

It is expected that both these projects will be complete in the first few months of 2024, which means that next year, people will be able to cover the distance from Delhi to Goa in just 20 hours.

