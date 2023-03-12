Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-Goa travel time cut by 15 hours via Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Mumbai-Goa highway; check route

The current travel time between Delhi and Goa by road comes to about 35 hours, while the new expressway projects in Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa will cut down this travel time by 15 hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Delhi-Goa travel time cut by 15 hours via Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Mumbai-Goa highway; check route
Delhi-Goa travel time cut by 15 hours via Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Mumbai-Goa highway

While people are anxiously waiting for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be completed, they should know that this new mega project will also prove to be a major link between Delhi and Goa, which is a major vacation spot for a lot of people in the national capital.

Delhi and Goa are at a vast distance from each other, and it is tough to make a road trip out of it. The travel time between Delhi and Goa via car is around 35 hours, while the new expressway project will cut down this travel time majorly, making Goa just a road trip away.

Once the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is complete, the two cities will just be 12 hours away, leading to a major dent in the Delhi to Goa distance being covered. After this, the construction of the Mumbai-Goa Greenfield Highway will further lead to the distance being cut short.

The current distance between Delhi and Goa takes as long as 35 hours to cover, while if a person travels via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and then takes the Mumbai-Goa Expressway, they will be able to reach Goa in 20 hours, cutting down the travel time by 15 hours.

The first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has already been inaugurated and is a major connecting route between Delhi and Rajasthan. Now, the construction of the Mumbai-Goa highway is also underway, expected to be completed in a few months.

The construction of the Mumbai-Goa Greenfield highway commenced in January 2023 and is expected to be conducted in 11 phases. The highway will be complete by the end of this year and is expected to cut down the travel time between Mumbai and Goa from 12 hours to just 7 hours.

It is expected that both these projects will be complete in the first few months of 2024, which means that next year, people will be able to cover the distance from Delhi to Goa in just 20 hours.

READ | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: This highway has the most stringent challan rule, read before Delhi-Jaipur drive

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.