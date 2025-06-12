The electric multiple unit (EMU) train was on its way from Ghaziabad to Nizamuddin Railway Station.

A coach of a train derailed near Shivaji Bridge in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon, an official said. No casualties were reported in the incident. The electric multiple unit (EMU) train was on its way from Ghaziabad to Nizamuddin Railway Station in the national capital when it derailed around 4.10 pm. Restoration work is ongoing at the spot, he added. The fourth coach of the train fell off the tracks. Authorities reached the site, and further details are awaited as rescue and safety measures are being assessed.

