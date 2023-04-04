Search icon
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: When will NCR's first rapid rail start? Big update here

The Delhi-Meerut rapid rail will begin soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

Delhi-Meerut rapid railway | Photo: PTI

People are eagerly waiting for India's first rapid rail soon to be running between Meerut and Delhi. The authorities are likely to make a big announcement soon on the start of the rapid rail. 

The body election of UP is approaching, and it is highly likely that the announcement to begin the first phase of rapid rail can come prior to the election dates being declared.  The body election dates can be declared on April 10 and the date to begin the rapid rail will come prior to that. 

The rapid rail will connect Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut. It will run at a speed of 150 KM per hour. Authorities are conducting trial runs to ensure the complete safety of the rapid rail. The rapid rail will cover a distance of 82 kilometers in just 50 minutes. 

