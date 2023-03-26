Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: ‘Surprising’ Rs 20 lakh theft in Vaishali-Sahibabad section

The theft was not captured on CCTV as there were no cameras in the area. The CCTVs installed at the Sahibabad station were not operational.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: ‘Surprising’ Rs 20 lakh theft in Vaishali-Sahibabad section
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: ‘Surprising’ Rs 20 lakh theft in Vaishali-Sahibabad section | File Photo

With just days left for the planned launch of the priority section, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS has seen a Rs 20 lakh theft, which was called ‘surprising’ by the company tasked with laying the track in the Vaishali-Sahibabad stretch of the priority section to be started this month.

As many as 1,101 pieces of fishplates, parts used to attach two pieces of rail, were found missing in two inspections on March 2 and March 7. They were estimated to be worth around Rs 20 lakh in total. The thieves have not been recorded as there were no working CCTV cameras in the area. The CCTVs installed at the Sahibabad station were not operational.

The theft took place in the elevated section of the corridor where the tracks are at a height of 20 m from the ground. With the site of the theft so high, “it is surprising that miscreants could steal the fishplates,” Sunil Solanki from the HR Department of the company responsible, Apurvakriti Infrastructure, was quoted by the Times of India as saying.

The company has now hired a private security agency to guard the construction material in the area so that such incidents can be prevented. An FIR was also lodged against unknown persons under Section 379, Sahibabad ACP Bhaskar Verma said. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DA hike: How much salary will be increased for Central government employees? Full calculations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.