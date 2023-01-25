Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Sarai Kale Khan station to be linked with Delhi Metro, ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway Station

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: 4 tracks and six platforms will be built on Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Sarai Kale Khan station to be linked with Delhi Metro, ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway Station
The Sarai Kale Khan station will be 215 metres long, 50 metres wide and 15 metres high. (Representational: Pixabay)

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will cover the distance between the two cities in a flat 55 minutes. The high-speed trains are already clocking speeds up to 160 km per hour in trial runs. The Ghaziabad-Duhai route is expected to be launched in March. One of the most important stations on the corridor will be the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station. This station will soon become a multi-modal transport hub.

The advanced under-construction station will be connected with Delhi Metro's Pink Line, ISBT bus terminus, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and Nizamuddin Metro Station.

There will be entry and exit of Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station on the ring road. A city bus interchange facility will also be available here. The RRTS station will prove to be a one-stop destination for the masses. People will be able to choose different modes of transportation without getting out of the station. To make this possible, lifts, escalators will be installed.

The  Sarai Kale Khan station will be 215 metres long, 50 metres wide and 15 metres high. Ventilated glass lifts will be installed on it. It will be at a distance of 80 metres from the Veer Haqiqat Rai Interstate Bus Terminus. The station's entry and exit gate will be near the ISBT.

A footpath will run from RRTS till ISBT. One gate of the station will also open at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro Station. It will be at a distance of 300 metres. A foot overbridge will connect the two ends of the station.

4 tracks and six platforms will be built on Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.