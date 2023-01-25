Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Sarai Kale Khan station to be linked with Delhi Metro, ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway Station

The Sarai Kale Khan station will be 215 metres long, 50 metres wide and 15 metres high. (Representational: Pixabay)

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will cover the distance between the two cities in a flat 55 minutes. The high-speed trains are already clocking speeds up to 160 km per hour in trial runs. The Ghaziabad-Duhai route is expected to be launched in March. One of the most important stations on the corridor will be the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station. This station will soon become a multi-modal transport hub.

The advanced under-construction station will be connected with Delhi Metro's Pink Line, ISBT bus terminus, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and Nizamuddin Metro Station.

There will be entry and exit of Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station on the ring road. A city bus interchange facility will also be available here. The RRTS station will prove to be a one-stop destination for the masses. People will be able to choose different modes of transportation without getting out of the station. To make this possible, lifts, escalators will be installed.

The Sarai Kale Khan station will be 215 metres long, 50 metres wide and 15 metres high. Ventilated glass lifts will be installed on it. It will be at a distance of 80 metres from the Veer Haqiqat Rai Interstate Bus Terminus. The station's entry and exit gate will be near the ISBT.

A footpath will run from RRTS till ISBT. One gate of the station will also open at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro Station. It will be at a distance of 300 metres. A foot overbridge will connect the two ends of the station.

4 tracks and six platforms will be built on Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station.