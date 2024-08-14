Twitter
India

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Know how Namo Bharat is reshaping transit in Delhi-NCR with high speed

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Know how Namo Bharat is reshaping transit in Delhi-NCR with high speed

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has approved the third section of the corridor, stretching from Modinagar North to Meerut South.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Know how Namo Bharat is reshaping transit in Delhi-NCR with high speed
The Namo Bharat rapid rail line will soon run from Sahibabad to Meerut South, which will benefit commuters in the Delhi-NCR. This extension which will improve the connection between Ghaziabad and Meerut, is expected to start soon, as per The Times of India report.

Modinagar North to Meerut South is the third segment of the route that has been sanctioned by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). The recently authorised 8 km segment would bring the rapid rail system's operating length to 42 km, which is more than half of the 80 km Delhi-Meerut line, which is expected to be finished by the middle of 2025. 

The new segment, according to a National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) official, will cut the time it takes to get from Sahibabad to Meerut South down to about thirty minutes. The finished work has been reported to the federal and state administrations, and an announcement regarding the inauguration is anticipated shortly.

The rapid rail corridor's first station inside the Meerut district, Meerut South, will connect to the neighborhood's metro system. There will be 13 stations along the Namo Bharat corridor in Meerut, four of which will be for rapid rail and nine for the metro. 

Furthermore, the NCRTC built Meerut South's largest parking complex, which spans 13,000 square meters and can accommodate 1,200 cars.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
