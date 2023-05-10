Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX trains: Commuters to finish journey in 12 minutes, know facilities, design

Picture credit: @ANI

India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), RapidX trains will be operational on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. According to the latest updates, it is reported that the train services will be available at a gap of 5-10 minutes.

As reported by Times Now, According to Times Now, construction is nearly complete on the 17-kilometre priority portion of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, and operations are anticipated to start in May.

RapidX Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut train facilities:

Further stated, the RapidX train will have 6 coaches, air-conditioned and will be able to accommodate 450 passengers.

The train will initially feature six coaches, but the stops are made to be able to hold nine if necessary. One of the six coaches on this train will be a luxury coach, and the other will be designated for female passengers.

The RapidX train will offer a dedicated attendant in the premium coach to help the passengers with the onboard facilities and ensure their safe and secure journey.

The premium coach will have several modern facilities such as cushioned reclining seats, charging ports for mobile phones and laptops, luggage racks and magazine holders, etc.

RapidX Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut train: Opening date

The complete corridor is expected to open to the public in 2025, according to the authorities, but the 17-kilometre priority segment from Sahibabad to Duhai will soon be operating.

RapidX Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut train: Travel time

When the priority portion opens, travellers will be able to complete their trip in just 12 minutes; however, after the entire corridor is built, travel time will be cut in half, from three hours to just 50.

RapidX train: Design and features

On April 28, officials told PTI that the blue and beige colour spectrum of the peacock feather will be worn by the stations of India's first regional train, RAPIDX. An official statement claims that the hues of peacock feathers served as the inspiration for the colours of the station's outside design. One of the key qualities of this train is speed, which is depicted by the outside roofs of its stops, which are meant to be curved on both sides.

A dedicated passage will be made for passengers on both sides of the road, instead of entering and exiting on the main carriageway.

Inside the station, glass elevators have been constructed to give the impression that the space is larger, brighter, and more open.

