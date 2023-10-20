Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest to 26,000 international runs

ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer joins England squad in Mumbai ahead of must-win match against South Africa

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX Train Launch: PM Modi flags off India's 1st Regional Rapid Transit System Corridor

Tata Safari, Tata Harrier with 1.5-litre petrol engine confirmed, to launch in 2025

'We are helpless, Lawrence Bishnoi had maun vrat': Sidhu Moosewala's father on virtual court hearing in murder case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest to 26,000 international runs

ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer joins England squad in Mumbai ahead of must-win match against South Africa

Tata Safari, Tata Harrier with 1.5-litre petrol engine confirmed, to launch in 2025

Non-Muslim cricketers to play for Pakistan

Virender Sehwag Birthday: 5 records of India’s best opening batter

8 Animals known to bring good luck

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

'We are helpless, Lawrence Bishnoi had maun vrat': Sidhu Moosewala's father on virtual court hearing in murder case

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

'Divorce from Shilpa Shetty?': Raj Kundra hints at separation, requests fans to give some time, netizens react

HomeIndia

India

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX Train Launch: PM Modi flags off India's 1st Regional Rapid Transit System Corridor

The Prime Minister also flagged off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai depot, marking the launch of RRTS in India.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor at Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad RapidX station-- a state-of-the-art regional mobility solution aimed to transform regional connectivity in the country through the construction of new world-class transport infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai depot, marking the launch of RRTS in India. This is India's first RapidX train which will be known as "Namo Bharat".

The 17 km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will connect Sahibabad to the Duhai depot with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way. The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019. With the train service operational, the travel time between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be 12 minutes, which would usually take around 30-35 minutes by road.

The RRTS project is developed in line with the Prime Minister's vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through construction of new world class transport infrastructure. The RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system.

With a design speed of 180 kmph, RRTS is a transformational, regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every 5 minutes as per requirement.

A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified to be to be developed in the National Capital Region (NCR), out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I including Delhi - Ghaziabad - Meerut Corridor; Delhi - Gurugram - SNB - Alwar Corridor; and Delhi - Panipat Corridor.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore, and will connect Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour of travel time going through the urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar. The 82-km Delhi-Meerut section is likely to be completed by 2025.

RRTS, being developed in the country, is a state-of-the-art regional mobility solution, and is comparable to the best in the world. It will provide safe, reliable and modern intercity commuting solutions in the country.

In line with PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the RRTS network will have extensive multi-modal-integration with Railway stations, Metro stations and Bus services. Such transformative regional mobility solutions will boost economic activity in the region; provide improved access to employment, education and healthcare opportunities; and help in significant reduction of vehicular congestion and air pollution.

This new dedicated, high-speed, high-capacity, commuter service, the RRTS is different from both conventional railways as well as Metros.
It is better than conventional railways as it provides reliable, high-frequency, point-to-point regional travel.

It is different from Metros as it caters to passengers who are looking to travel a comparatively longer distance with fewer stops and at a higher speed.

Offering comfortable seats and air conditioning, the priority section of RRTS is going to uplift travel in Ghaziabad.

Otherwise, the options so far for the commuters were public autorickshaws and buses, or private buses or taxis, amid the hot and humid weather clubbed with traffic.

The Sahibabad RRTS station from where the Prime Minister flagged off India's first RapidX train is just 4 km away from the Vaishali Metro Station situated on the Blue line of the Delhi Metro.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Made for Rs 124 crore, this film earned Rs 3145 crore, Shah Rukh Khan rejected this film, it’s not Lagaan

Mouni Roy drops cryptic hint about hosting Indian adaptation of Temptation Island: 'You don't know what...'

Seven Ways International Economic Cooperation Can Drive Climate Change Mitigation

Post Office vs SBI vs HDFC Bank: Comparing 5-year recurring deposit interest rates

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli century guides India to 7-wicket win vs Bangladesh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE