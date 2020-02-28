Delhi gets new police commissioner, SN Shrivastava replaces Amulya Patnaik as top cop

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Shrivastava assumes the role of the new chief of Delhi Police from March 1 until further orders, days after he was made Special Commissioner (Law and Order) to tackle the aftermath of the violence that erupted after clashed between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors in northeast Delhi.

He will be replacing Amulya Patnaik who demits office on Saturday. Patnaik's tenure comes to an end tomorrow after it was extended for a month keeping in the view the assembly elections that occurred in the national capital earlier this month.

"My primary job will be to ensure that there is a feeling of security and people should also feel police are there for them," PTI quoted Srivastava as saying.

Srivastava was on Tuesday night was appointed as the Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi Police with immediate effect.

Shrivastava is a 1985-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory or AGMUT cadre whose appointment will formally be issued by the Lieutenant Governor. He has been relieved of his duty by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take on the new post.

Shrivastava has taken on the role in a rather difficult situation when the Delhi Police has comes under fire for its ineffectiveness in tackling the riots in northeast Delhi.

Patnaik faced heavy criticism after many residents, journalists, and political leaders informed that police were absent in certain violence-affected areas that broke out on Sunday and continued for two days thereafter. In certain cases, police stood by and watched while rioters torched shops, damaged public property, hurled crude bombs.

Normalcy seems to be returning in Delhi after days of violence over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) marked certain areas, especially in the northeast district, in the national capital. However, the calm is still reportedly uneasy, with security forces on high alert to prevent further exacerbation of the situation.

According to last received updates, the death toll in the communal violence in the national capital has reached 39, with around 200 people injured.