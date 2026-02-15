Delhi Gang War: Man linked to Gogi gang shot dead in Rohini, Tillu gang angle suspected amid rivalry

A man named Sahil was shot dead in Delhi's Rohini area. Sahil had recently been released from jail. The attacker is absconding, and a gang war is suspected. A gang war is suspected of fueling a rivalry.

The deceased is said to be associated with the notorious Gogi Gang. The Tillu gang is suspected of carrying out the crime. The Tillu and Gogi gang are sworn enemies. Following this sensational murder, an atmosphere of terror has gripped the area. Fearless criminals in Delhi are openly challenging the police. The investigation is ongoing.

Preeti, a local resident, said, "The continuous criminal incidents in Delhi over the past several days are proof that the nation's capital is now becoming a crime capital, where incidents like murder, robbery, theft, and shooting have become commonplace. The latest incident occurred in the Cartoon police station area of Rohini district. This incident is from Rohini Sector 17, where a young man was shot dead in broad daylight on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Sahil Solanki, who lived with his family in Rohini Sector 17."

According to police information, the deceased was shot in the head and several other parts of the body. It is being reported that the attackers, who arrived on a motorcycle, committed the murder and then fled the scene. Following the information, the police crime team and forensic team arrived at the scene and recovered several empty bullet shells. Police also gathered several witnesses from the scene. According to local residents, they have learned that a young man named Sahil Solanki has been shot and killed, and the police are investigating the incident.

District Additional DCP Rajiv Ranjan, while giving information over the phone, said that the deceased had just been released from jail a few days ago and had a criminal background. No murder charges have been filed against the deceased, Sahil Solanki. Three cases have been confirmed, including this one.

According to police sources, the deceased is said to be Durga, a member of the notorious Jogi gang of Delhi NCR. Although this has not been officially confirmed, evidence gathered by the police at the scene also revealed a knife recovered from the deceased's right hand. However, the police have taken all the evidence into their custody and have it safely stored in the mortuary of Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

However, following this sensational murder, while the family members of the deceased are inconsolable, there is an atmosphere of fear and panic among the local people.

At present, the police have started investigation of the case by registering a case under sections of murder and along with checking the CCTV footage installed nearby, help of local network and technical surveillance is also being taken but the way in which the fearless armed criminals have carried out this murder openly on the road, it is clear that in the capital Delhi, the criminals neither have any fear of law nor any dream of the police, that is why by carrying out crimes like murder, it seems as if they are challenging the police.

(ANI inputs)