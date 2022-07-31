Search icon
Delhi: Gang running gigolo jobs scam busted, used fake websites to lure victims

The gang allegedly defrauded people on the pretext of providing them jobs as male escorts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

File Photo

Police on Saturday busted a male escort or gigolo jobs scam running via Delhi and Punjab’s Patiala. Two men have been arrested while four women were apprehended. The gang allegedly defrauded people on the pretext of providing them jobs as male escorts, the police said. The police recovered nine mobile phones and SIM cards from the accused.

The 6 held were identified as Amit Gandhi (34), Jai Kochar (32), Mahi Gandhi (34), Lisha (25) and Ranjana (21) -- all residents of Uttam Nagar – and Harman Kaur (23) from Patiala.

The police action came after a complaint from a person who claimed to have found the number of the job offer on the internet. He was asked to pay Rs 2,500 for registration and Rs 58,158 more as ‘various charges’, the police said.

Modus Operandi

The police found that the gang had the women calling victims from Patiala and Uttam Nagar in west Delhi offering jobs as male escorts. The gang ran two websites where fake mobile numbers were provided.

People calling on them would be led into the trap by the women and asked to pay up the registration and other fees. Once a victim ended up paying, the gang blocked their mobile number, the police revealed.  

READ | Fake police bump into real police in UP’s Bahraich, end up being arrested

