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Delhi Gang-Rape Horror: Minor threatened with gun, raped on birthday near Kalkaji's Aastha Kunj Park, here's what FIR reveals

As per her statement, Asif showed her a black-coloured gun and then put it back in his pocket. She alleged the men then took out knives and forced her towards a dark area of the park.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 03:56 PM IST

Delhi Gang-Rape Horror: Minor threatened with gun, raped on birthday near Kalkaji's Aastha Kunj Park, here's what FIR reveals
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A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park on her birthday after three men posing as policemen allegedly threatened her and her male friend with weapons and took them to a secluded area of the park, according to her FIR statement accessed exclusively by CNN-News18.

She had visited Kalkaji Mandir to offer prayers and was later planning to go to an ISKCON temple with her friend. The incident allegedly happened after the duo entered Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7.

As per the survivor's statement, she had planned to visit Kalkaji Mandir with a male friend and later pray at an ISKCON temple.

What exactly happened?

She told police she left home in an auto around 5 pm and reached the temple at about 5:45 pm. The two stayed there till around 7 pm before buying chips and water near the Kalkaji Metro Station.

The survivor said she and her friend then entered Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7. She told police she suggested sitting on a bench, eating the chips and then heading towards the ISKCON temple.

As per her FIR statement, three men aged between 30 and 35 approached them soon after they sat down. She alleged the men grabbed her friend and slapped him, claimed to be policemen and questioned them about why they were in the park.

She alleged that one of the men took her friend away and the accused also took their mobile phones. She said two of the men then pointed towards a bushy area and asked her to go there.

According to the statement, frightened, she told them they could question her right there and speak to her mother.

Raped at gunpoint

The survivor alleged one of the men then said, "Asif bhai gun nikal". She identified the man called Asif as the one in the purple shirt and said he was the most heavily built of the three.

As per her statement, Asif showed her a black-coloured gun and then put it back in his pocket. She alleged the men then took out knives and forced her towards a dark area of the park.

The girl alleged that Asif took her to a red bench, held a knife to her neck and raped her. She told police that she was crying because she was experiencing severe pain.

According to the FIR, Asif then called the second accused, telling him, “Hemu, keep a watch, see that nobody comes this side".

The survivor alleged that Hemu and Deepu also subsequently raped her while keeping a knife at her neck.

After the alleged assaults, the men then brought her friend back and returned their mobile phones.

The survivor furhter mentioned in her statement, the accused threatened the two and told them to leave immediately, warning that they would be killed if they disclosed what had happened.

She also said that after they were taken out of the park, she told her friend about the alleged rape. Her friend then called the police control room (PCR), following which police personnel reached the spot.

The case has been registered at Amar Colony Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

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