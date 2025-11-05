Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., police found Chinese connection; know they did it

Delhi saw real life 'money heist' as a gang in the national capital stole Rs 150 crore as part of a major planning. The inspiration behind the crime is the Netflix thriller Money Heist while the gang members named themselves after the characters of the series. They also looted Rs 23 crore online.

Delhi police have arrested three gang members identified as Arpit, Prabhat, and Abbas. The police said that the members of the Delhi gang scammed people on social media by luring them with the hope of good returns after investing in the stock market. According to the police, the gangsters used the names of the characters from the thriller series to hide their identities.

Who are the Delhi gangsters, and how did they scam people?

One of the members, Arpit, is a lawyer who turned "Professor" to execute the heist; Another member, Prabhat Vajpayee, who is a Computer Science Master's graduate, masked as "Amanda", and Abbas gave himself the name "Freddy." For executing their plan, the members created several secret groups on social media and even WhatsApp, through which they lured people with the promise of high returns on investments in the stock market. They shared stock market advice and tips on the sites and apps.

They initially provided them with small profits and gained their trust, but whenever somebody would add a large amount for investment, their account would be blocked. However, when someone tries to withdraw their money, the members would start their scam and threaten those people into depositing more. This way, the gang cheated more than 300 people across the nation by luring them online.

After the investigation, the police said that these gang members mostly stayed at luxury hotels while carrying out the fraud by using mobile phones and laptops. As part of its investigation, the police raided several places in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and West Bengal's Siliguri. During the raids, the police recovered 11 mobile phones, 17 SIM cards, 12 bank passbooks and chequebooks, 32 debit cards, and screenshots of various online transactions and WhatsApp chats.

A Chinese connection has also been found by the police. They found some Chinese suspects involved in the fraud. The police suspect a network of Chinese fraudsters behind the cyber scam operating from their country. They are looking for more members and a foreign connection.