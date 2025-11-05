FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., police found Chinese connection; know they did it

Salman Khan refused to work with this actress after on-set fights, reunited with her 3 years later, film became cult classic

BCCI snubs Mohammed Shami for South Africa Tests despite strong Ranji Trophy form: Is India moving on from the veteran pacer?

UP Board Exam Date 2026: UPMSP announces Class 10th, 12th board exam schedule; check details

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 on Nov 6: Tejashwi Yadav, Maithili Thakur and more, key leaders, constituencies to watch out for

Viral video: Virat Kohli's fan calls him 'bewafa' in hilarious reel, Anushka Sharma's reaction is unmissable - Watch

This Prada brooch that looks like safety pin costs Rs 69,000, internet can’t believe it

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, leave fans in awe; SEE PICS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Salman Khan refused to work with this actress after on-set fights, reunited with her 3 years later, film became cult classic

Salman Khan refused to work with this actress, reunited with her 3 years later

BCCI snubs Mohammed Shami for South Africa Tests despite strong Ranji Trophy form: Is India moving on from the veteran pacer?

BCCI snubs Mohammed Shami for South Africa Tests despite strong Ranji Trophy for

UP Board Exam Date 2026: UPMSP announces Class 10th, 12th board exam schedule; check details

UP Board Exam Date 2026: UPMSP announces Class 10th, 12th board exam schedule; c

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., police found Chinese connection; know they did it

Delhi saw real life 'money heist' as a gang in the national capital stole Rs 150 crore as part of a major planning. The inspiration behind the crime is the Netflix thriller Money Heist while the gang members named themselves after the characters of the series. They also looted Rs 23 crore online.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 08:21 PM IST

Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., police found Chinese connection; know they did it
Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi saw real life 'Money Heist' as a gang in the national capital stole Rs 150 crore as part of a major plan. The inspiration behind the crime is the Netflix thriller Money Heist, while the gang members named themselves after the characters of the series. Not just this, the gangsters also looted Rs 23 crore by duping people online. 

Delhi police have arrested three gang members identified as Arpit, Prabhat, and Abbas. The police said that the members of the Delhi gang scammed people on social media by luring them with the hope of good returns after investing in the stock market. According to the police, the gangsters used the names of the characters from the thriller series to hide their identities.

Who are the Delhi gangsters, and how did they scam people?

One of the members, Arpit, is a lawyer who turned "Professor" to execute the heist; Another member, Prabhat Vajpayee, who is a Computer Science Master's graduate, masked as "Amanda", and Abbas gave himself the name "Freddy." For executing their plan, the members created several secret groups on social media and even WhatsApp, through which they lured people with the promise of high returns on investments in the stock market. They shared stock market advice and tips on the sites and apps. 

They initially provided them with small profits and gained their trust, but whenever somebody would add a large amount for investment, their account would be blocked. However, when someone tries to withdraw their money, the members would start their scam and threaten those people into depositing more. This way, the gang cheated more than 300 people across the nation by luring them online.

After the investigation, the police said that these gang members mostly stayed at luxury hotels while carrying out the fraud by using mobile phones and laptops. As part of its investigation, the police raided several places in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and West Bengal's Siliguri. During the raids, the police recovered 11 mobile phones, 17 SIM cards, 12 bank passbooks and chequebooks, 32 debit cards, and screenshots of various online transactions and WhatsApp chats.

A Chinese connection has also been found by the police. They found some Chinese suspects involved in the fraud. The police suspect a network of Chinese fraudsters behind the cyber scam operating from their country. They are looking for more members and a foreign connection. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., police found Chinese connection; know they did it
Delhi gang inspired by 'Money Heist' steals Rs 150 crore and..., took names from
Salman Khan refused to work with this actress after on-set fights, reunited with her 3 years later, film became cult classic
Salman Khan refused to work with this actress, reunited with her 3 years later
BCCI snubs Mohammed Shami for South Africa Tests despite strong Ranji Trophy form: Is India moving on from the veteran pacer?
BCCI snubs Mohammed Shami for South Africa Tests despite strong Ranji Trophy for
UP Board Exam Date 2026: UPMSP announces Class 10th, 12th board exam schedule; check details
UP Board Exam Date 2026: UPMSP announces Class 10th, 12th board exam schedule; c
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 on Nov 6: Tejashwi Yadav, Maithili Thakur and more, key leaders, constituencies to watch out for
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 on Nov 6: Tejashwi Yadav, Maithili Thakur and more,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE