Delhi free electricity scheme extended, know how to avail

Representational Image

In spite of "conspiracies" to terminate it, the Delhi cabinet on Tuesday decided to extend the electricity subsidy programme for the upcoming year, according to power minister Atishi. The Power Minister has said that individuals must submit an application by March 31, 2024, in order to benefit from free electricity in Delhi.

Since then, during the first week of April, more than 84 per cent of Delhi's domestic consumers have chosen to receive electricity subsidies. A total of 58.71 lakh eligible users in Delhi are receiving free power, according to the PTI report.

As of October 1, 2022, consumers choose subsidies under the Delhi government's new subsidy programme. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, stated that only those who choose to receive a subsidy will do so.

According to the ministry, applications for power subsidies submitted since October would be valid through April 2024. Delhi people would receive 200 units of free electricity each month under this programme. 400 units of electricity users will receive a 50% subsidy at the same time.

For those who aren’t aware, Electricity subsidy refers to the payment from the government that keeps the cost of energy either higher for producers or lower for consumers than the market rate:

How to apply for an electricity subsidy?

Delhi residents have the option of applying both online and offline. You can do this by making a missed call from the registered number at 7011311111. Also, you can submit an application by going to the Delhi Government's official website. You can apply by texting on WhatsApp as well.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Send a "Hi" WhatsApp message to 7011311111. Enter the 11-digit CA number after choosing the language. It will open with the pre-filled subsidy form in front of you. As soon as you click "YES," you will be prompted to select the subsidy choice.

Visit the closest Billing Center or Customer Service Center to submit an offline application. You can fill out the form and submit it. You will then begin receiving electricity subsidies.

(Also Read: US student, tourist visas to get costly for Indians, know how much to pay)