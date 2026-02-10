Delhi Flyover Horror: Police question key suspect 'baba' after 3 deaths in car, here's all you need to know

The three people, whose bodies were found inside the car on Peeragarhi flyover, had met a 'baba' the morning before the incident, but it's unclear if he rode with them in the car.

The Delhi Police are probing the deaths of three individuals found inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover, with investigators suspecting poisoning as the possible cause of death. The incident came to light on Sunday afternoon when motorists alerted police to a white Tata Tigor parked in the service lane of the flyover. The bodies were discovered around 3:50 pm, and police have since identified the deceased as a 76-year-old man found in the driver's seat, a 47-year-old property dealer seated in the front passenger seat, and a 40-year-old woman seated in the back of the car.

Investigation underway

Police said the vehicle was registered in the name of the elderly man, and investigators are trying to establish a connection between the two men and the woman. The two men were residents of Baprola village and knew each other, but initially, police found no link between them and the woman.

However, further investigation revealed that the woman was a resident of Jahangirpuri and worked as a caregiver in west Delhi. She was acquainted with the 47-year-old man, though details of their relationship are still unclear.

Poisoning suspected

Senior police officers said there were no visible injuries or signs of struggle on the bodies, leading them to suspect suicide by poisoning. A plastic bottle and glasses containing traces of poison were recovered from the car, and the preliminary medical examination indicated the victims had died after "ingesting poison". Police have questioned five people, including a "baba", in connection with the case. "They met a baba the morning before the incident. We are not sure if he sat in their car. He was not around the crime scene," an officer said.

Families reject suicide theory

The families of the deceased have rejected the suicide theory and alleged foul play. The daughter of the 76-year-old man said there were no warning signs, adding, "There were no financial or family issues. My father would have never ended his life," she said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

The 47-year-old man's family echoed similar concerns. His 40-year-old brother said, "I am sure someone killed my brother." Police said they spoke to family members, neighbours, and employees of the two men, but those interactions did not provide any significant leads.

Investigators said several questions remain unanswered, including the sequence of events and the motive behind the deaths. According to police, the car had been parked at the location for nearly five hours, and no one else was seen approaching it during that period.

"We are still investigating a suicide as well as a foul play angle. We are not sure what happened," a senior police officer said. "We are also looking into allegations of extortion and blackmail," another officer added