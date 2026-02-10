FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Flyover Horror: Police question key suspect 'baba' after 3 deaths in car, here's all you need to know

Shaan reacts to social media theories about Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing: 'Just be a little patient'

Did Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton launch their relationship at Super Bowl 2026? Viral photos fuel dating rumours

Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol film to release on Independence Day weekend, Aamir Khan reveals Dharmendra saw it before his death

Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan to release soon? Producer to withdraw case in Madras High Court against CBFC

Tariff Relief for Bangladesh: US cuts rates to 19%, offers duty-free access to some garments, here's all you need to know

Teddy Day 2026: Date, meaning and significance of Fourth Day of Valentine’s Week

ICC's first reaction after Pakistan made a U-turn on playing T20 World Cup match against India on February 15

Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS officer appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Malta

Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse its decision on boycott calls?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shaan reacts to social media theories about Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing: 'Just be a little patient'

Shaan reacts to social media theories about Arijit Singh's retirement

Did Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton launch their relationship at Super Bowl 2026? Viral photos fuel dating rumours

Did Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton launch their relationship at Super Bowl

Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol film to release on Independence Day weekend, Aamir Khan reveals Dharmendra saw it before his death

Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan film to release on Independence Day weekend

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India

From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Flyover Horror: Police question key suspect 'baba' after 3 deaths in car, here's all you need to know

The three people, whose bodies were found inside the car on Peeragarhi flyover, had met a 'baba' the morning before the incident, but it's unclear if he rode with them in the car.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 11:03 AM IST

Delhi Flyover Horror: Police question key suspect 'baba' after 3 deaths in car, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi Police are probing the deaths of three individuals found inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover, with investigators suspecting poisoning as the possible cause of death. The incident came to light on Sunday afternoon when motorists alerted police to a white Tata Tigor parked in the service lane of the flyover. The bodies were discovered around 3:50 pm, and police have since identified the deceased as a 76-year-old man found in the driver's seat, a 47-year-old property dealer seated in the front passenger seat, and a 40-year-old woman seated in the back of the car.

Investigation underway

Police said the vehicle was registered in the name of the elderly man, and investigators are trying to establish a connection between the two men and the woman. The two men were residents of Baprola village and knew each other, but initially, police found no link between them and the woman.

However, further investigation revealed that the woman was a resident of Jahangirpuri and worked as a caregiver in west Delhi. She was acquainted with the 47-year-old man, though details of their relationship are still unclear.

Poisoning suspected

Senior police officers said there were no visible injuries or signs of struggle on the bodies, leading them to suspect suicide by poisoning. A plastic bottle and glasses containing traces of poison were recovered from the car, and the preliminary medical examination indicated the victims had died after "ingesting poison". Police have questioned five people, including a "baba", in connection with the case. "They met a baba the morning before the incident. We are not sure if he sat in their car. He was not around the crime scene," an officer said.

Families reject suicide theory

The families of the deceased have rejected the suicide theory and alleged foul play. The daughter of the 76-year-old man said there were no warning signs, adding, "There were no financial or family issues. My father would have never ended his life," she said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

The 47-year-old man's family echoed similar concerns. His 40-year-old brother said, "I am sure someone killed my brother." Police said they spoke to family members, neighbours, and employees of the two men, but those interactions did not provide any significant leads.

Investigators said several questions remain unanswered, including the sequence of events and the motive behind the deaths. According to police, the car had been parked at the location for nearly five hours, and no one else was seen approaching it during that period.

"We are still investigating a suicide as well as a foul play angle. We are not sure what happened," a senior police officer said. "We are also looking into allegations of extortion and blackmail," another officer added 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shaan reacts to social media theories about Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing: 'Just be a little patient'
Shaan reacts to social media theories about Arijit Singh's retirement
Did Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton launch their relationship at Super Bowl 2026? Viral photos fuel dating rumours
Did Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton launch their relationship at Super Bowl
Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol film to release on Independence Day weekend, Aamir Khan reveals Dharmendra saw it before his death
Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan film to release on Independence Day weekend
Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan to release soon? Producer to withdraw case in Madras High Court against CBFC
Jana Nayagan producer to withdraw case in Madras High Court against CBFC
Tariff Relief for Bangladesh: US cuts rates to 19%, offers duty-free access to some garments, here's all you need to know
US slashes Bangladesh tariffs to 19%, offers duty-free access to some garments
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India
From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts to know about the Chanakya of Maharashtra’s politics
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts about NCP founder
Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM
Meet Shabana Mahmood, who may become UK's first Muslim PM
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement