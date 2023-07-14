Delhi Floods: Yamuna water level comes down to 208.25 metres, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance

Headlines

IND vs WI: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal as opener slams maiden Test hundred on debut

Was Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship just a publicity stunt for Lust Stories 2? Find out

This man started with Rs 20,000, built Rs 1,000 crore company, one incident changed his life forever, his business is...

How Jawan is poised to shatter box office records of Shah Rukh Khan's previous success Pathaan, trade experts decode

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Inspects Damaged Drain At Vikas Bhawan

Chandrayaan-3 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre | ISRO Live

7 Indian superfoods to relieve asthma

Batters who have never got out on 0 in ODI

Monsoon: 10 Home remedies for fungal infections

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha, Monsoon kills many in India, electric shock kills 10 during rath yatras & more | DNA News Wrap, June 29

DNA | PM's US Visit: Analysing PM Modi's International diplomatic revolution

WTC Final Controversy: Steve Smith, Mohammed Siraj engage in a heated exchange, know what happened

How Jawan is poised to shatter box office records of Shah Rukh Khan's previous success Pathaan, trade experts decode

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Rohit Shetty heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue, says 'there's blockbuster written in every frame'

Delhi Floods: Yamuna water level comes down to 208.25 metres, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 208.25 metres at 3 pm on Friday even as several key areas in the city were inundated.

On Thursday, the water level started rising after remaining stable for three hours and reached 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres in the early hours of Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level in the Yamuna was 208.42 metres at 8 am, 208.38 metres at 10 am and 208.35 metres at 11 am. It went down further to 208.27 metres at 1 pm and 208.25 metres at 3 pm.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Meanwhile, the floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was damaged.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to seek help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army to prevent the entry of floodwaters into new areas in the national capital.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Kejriwal visited the ITO intersection and inspected the repair work on the breached regulator.

The Indraprastha water regulator was breached due to the strong flow of the Yamuna River and is likely to be repaired within three-four hours, the chief minister said.

Commuters faced difficulties as traffic was diverted due to waterlogging at ITO road, a key stretch connecting east Delhi to Lutyens' Delhi.

"No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Some commuters were seen dragging their vehicles on the waterlogged road.

