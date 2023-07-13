Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

In the midst of the flood situation in Delhi, the water from the Yamuna river continues to flow into the streets of the national capital, prompting evacuation of multiple areas.

Yamuna River has flowed into the streets and localities of Delhi, a flood warning has been sounded in the national capital due to the alarming water level of the Yamuna river. However, the peak of the water level is yet to come.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the water levels of the Yamuna are at all-time high, leading to floods in many parts of the capital. However, the peak of the water level of the Yamuna river will be achieved tonight, July 13.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Central Water Commission (CWC) revealed that Yamuna River’s water level will reach its peak by around 3-4 pm on July 13. It is expected that the water level of the Yamuna river will reach 208.75 metres between 3pm to 5pm today.

The chief minister further said that this is the first time that Yamuna water has risen to this level. However, it is expected that after tonight, the water level of the river will start to go down, giving relief to the Delhi flood situation.

Further, the chief minister revealed that the water supply in the national capital is expected to be hit in a day or two, and there can be extreme water scarcity in Delhi since the water supply has already gone down by 25 percent.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant. The Plant has currently been shut down due to the rise in water level of River Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/Ysf1LBUs3J — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

ANI quoted the Delhi CM as saying, “We are at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant. For the first time in Delhi, Yamuna has touched this level. Three Water Treatment Plants have been shut down due to this as the water has entered pumps & machines...25% of the water supply in Delhi will go down due to this. The tubewells are closed too. There can be water scarcity for a day or two...I hope that the supply resumes by tomorrow evening.”

Meanwhile, it is expected that the Delhi flood situation will be under control in a few days, and the government has already evacuated thousands from low-lying areas.

READ | Delhi flood news LIVE updates: School, colleges, government offices shut till Sunday