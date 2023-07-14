Headlines

Delhi floods: Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad commuters must avoid these roads; full traffic advisory

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

The flooding caused by the Yamuna river in Delhi has led to massive traffic snarls in several areas of the national capital. The areas worst affected by crippling traffic jams include the ITO intersection and Rajghat in central Delhi. ITO intersection connects Connaught Place and Lutyens Delhi with Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The Delhi police said in a tweet that the road connecting Geeta Colony to Shanti Van has been shut due to waterlogging. They advised the masses to avoid the stretch.

Traffic movement has been restricted from Geeta Colony Flyover towards Rajghat, ISBT and Kashmere Gate. This flyover also connects Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad.

Huge traffic jams are reported on Vikas Marg towards ITO. The Delhi Police have advised the masses to avoid the stretch and take NH 24 via Akshardham-Nizamuddin-ITO.

Those coming from Patparganj also faced traffic snarls and waterlogging. Many were forced to work from home as they couldn't reach their office.

Flood water reached the Supreme Court on Friday morning. A faulty regulator exacerbated the already serious situation in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the situation will be brought under control over the next few hours after fixing the equipment.

The traffic police advised to avoid the NH-48 carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur "in view of movement of Kanwad on the National Highway and breakdown of a MGV on Gurgaon Road Flyover opposite Subroto Park.

The police asked the people of Delhi-NCR to avoid Bhairon Road as a drain has overflowed near the Railway Under Bridge.

"Due to road repair work on C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut, movement of traffic will be impaired. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the police said.

With inputs from PTI

