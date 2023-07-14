Headlines

Delhi floods: IMD issues advisory for rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, adjoining areas for next 5 days, check details

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday said that everyone should work together to tackle the current situation instead of indulging in politics after Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the Centre did not send NDRF team on time.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

Amid the worsening flood situation in Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given an update on the weather conditions expected in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas in the coming days. As per a report in ANI, light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next five days.

Speaking about the reason behind this, an IMD scientist said it is not due to localised rain. "It is because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states," the scientist said.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall on the 17th and 18th July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states: Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist.

READ | This man started with Rs 20,000, built Rs 1,000 crore company, one incident changed his life forever, his business is...

On the other hand, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday said that everyone should work together to tackle the current situation instead of indulging in politics after Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the Centre did not send NDRF team on time given the flood situation in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

Rai also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the capital and said that AAP is doing politics of lies.

READ | Delhi floods: CM Arvind Kejriwal says regulator that led to flooding at ITO will be fixed soon

"Everyone should work for tackling the current situation rather than doing politics on it. We are sending the team as per requirement. 15 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi. 4,346 people have been rescued and shifted to safer areas. 179 animals have also been rescued," he added.

