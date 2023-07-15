Delhi flood updates: Check latest traffic advisory for national capital; know routes to take and avoid

There are currently traffic restrictions on various routes in Delhi due to the heavy rainfall and rising Yamuna River flood levels. In response to the scenario, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a warning on vehicular movement, routes to take, and routes to avoid in this circumstance.

Many areas of Delhi and the NCR region are experiencing flood-like conditions as a result of the Yamuna's rising water level. While officials are working swiftly to help the residents of the dangerous locations, the issue appears to be in finding a solution.

There are currently traffic restrictions on various routes in Delhi due to the heavy rainfall and rising Yamuna River flood levels. In response to the scenario, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a warning on vehicular movement, routes to take, and routes to avoid in this circumstance on Friday evening. The Yamuna River's surrounding districts in Delhi are now experiencing flooding, and several roadways have been underwater for the previous two days.

Roads experiencing floods

Biharon Marg Ring Road T-Point to Pragati Maidan Gate No. 3.

Yamuna Bazar Mandir - Shanti Van Chowk IGI, Majnu Ka Tilla (Ring Road)

From ISBT T-Point to Gate No. 5, Kashmiri Gate Metro Station, there is Boulevard Road.

IP Flyover Under

Furthermore, for the safety and security of the general public and commuters leaving the impacted regions, the roads are either entirely/partially blocked to vehicle traffic or detours are constructed.

Completely closed to vehicular traffic

Bhairon Street.

Majnu Ka Tilla to IP Flyover via Ring Road-IP Depot.

From Shamshan Ghat to Pusta Old Iron Bridge.

Vikas Marg heading towards Lakshmi Nagar from the IP overpass

Both carriageways from Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College

Majnu ka Tilla to ISBT both lanes

Shanti Van Chowk to Geeta Colony both lanes

Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad, Outer Ring Road

Restricted Automobile Traffic Flow

Wazirabad Bridge Signature Bridge

Vikas Marg towards ITO; Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk to Khajuri Pushta;

Bhikhu Ram Jain Marg from Tis Hazari Court to MCD Chowk from Mori Gate Red Light

Boulevard Road from Tis Hazari Court to Yudhisthir Setu in the direction of Shastri Park

Mall Road from Velodrome Marg

Commercial/HGV

The Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Rajokari Border, Badarpur Border, Chilla Border, Gazipur Border, Loni Border, Apsara Border, and Bhopura Border all forbid the entry of large cargo trucks.

Sarai Kale Khan will no longer be used by commercial vehicles.

From Bharat Darshan Park Chowk, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Raja Garden Chowk, and Zakhira, heavy vehicles are not permitted to travel towards Central Delhi.

Bus, HGV, and LGV vehicle movement have constraints from DKFO to Rajokari Border.

Diverted routes

From Akshardham - Nizamuddin Khatta to Ashram

From Apsara Border to Road No. 56; From Apsara Border through GT Road towards Road No. 57

From the Outer Ring Road - Rohini to ISBT traffic is permitted towards GTK road; and GTK towards Azadpur has been diverted towards Rohini.

Vehicles providing critical goods and services and humanitarian aid are not subject to any limitations. Due to the high alert level issued by the government, commuters are recommended to postpone travel plans to low-lying regions, and in the event that travel is necessary, they should avoid using the aforementioned highways.