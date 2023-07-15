Delhi flood updates: Check latest traffic advisory for national capital; know routes to take and avoid

India
There are currently traffic restrictions on various routes in Delhi due to the heavy rainfall and rising Yamuna River flood levels. In response to the scenario, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a warning on vehicular movement, routes to take, and routes to avoid in this circumstance.
Many areas of Delhi and the NCR region are experiencing flood-like conditions as a result of the Yamuna's rising water level. While officials are working swiftly to help the residents of the dangerous locations, the issue appears to be in finding a solution.
Roads experiencing floods
Furthermore, for the safety and security of the general public and commuters leaving the impacted regions, the roads are either entirely/partially blocked to vehicle traffic or detours are constructed.
Completely closed to vehicular traffic
Restricted Automobile Traffic Flow
Commercial/HGV
Diverted routes
Vehicles providing critical goods and services and humanitarian aid are not subject to any limitations. Due to the high alert level issued by the government, commuters are recommended to postpone travel plans to low-lying regions, and in the event that travel is necessary, they should avoid using the aforementioned highways.
