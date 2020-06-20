Delhi: Five-day institutional quarantine mandatory before home isolation, orders LG Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in 5-day institutional quarantine.

"Every corona positive person will have to stay in the quarantine center for 5 days. Only then a person will be sent to home isolation. But if there are symptoms then they will be sent to the quarantine center or hospital, accordingly," the order issued by LG read.

"Under the supervision of the District Magistrate, the team of District Surveillance Officers will do physical verification of everyone in home isolation," it added. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is the head of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the top decision-making body in the national capital over coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related matters.

According to reports, the Lieutenant Governor attributed the lack of physical verification in home isolation to be a possible factor in the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital recently. "Delhi is reviewed regularly in the Ministry of Home Affairs and it was observed that 'Home Isolation' without physical contact to monitor the patients may be a reason for the increase in the spread of increase in COVID-19 infections in Delhi," the order stated.

However, officials at the Delhi government have expressed displeasure with this order and said that it will discourage people to undergo testing when they become aware that they would not be in the comfort of home isolation and would have to undergo mandatory quarantine. The Delhi government further said that it will cause additional problems for the already understaffed medical facilities in the national capital down the line.

Delhi on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,137 new positive cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 53,116. As many as 66 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,035