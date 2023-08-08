Headlines

TMC MP Derek O’Brien not suspended from Rajya Sabha, know what happened

WhatsApp users can now edit captions of images and videos too, here’s how new feature works

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Fashion Deals: Don't Miss These Unmissable End-of-Season Sales!

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

TMC MP Derek O’Brien not suspended from Rajya Sabha, know what happened

Delhi: Five arrested, four juveniles apprehended for duping man of Rs 50 lakh promising distributorship

Ratan Tata's 5 favourite things to eat

Cooking oils to control cholesterol

Coronary heart disease: 7 superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi: Five arrested, four juveniles apprehended for duping man of Rs 50 lakh promising distributorship

Five people were arrested and four juveniles apprehended for allegedly duping a person of Rs 50 lakh on the promise of offering distributorship of a tobacco company, the Delhi Police.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Five people were arrested and four juveniles apprehended for allegedly duping a person of Rs 50 lakh on the promise of offering distributorship of a tobacco company, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Nishant Gupta (27), Suraj (29), Deepak (27), Santosh (27) and Sunil Shakya (41), they said. They developed fake websites having striking resemblance to the genuine ones by using their domain names, police said.

A case was registered on April 25 based on the complaint of Gulshan Chadha in which he alleged that he received calls from unknown numbers. The caller told him that they were executives of a reputed company, a senior police officer said citing the complaint. They lured the complainant into investing Rs 50 lakh on the promise of offering him distributorship of the firm. Later, the complainant realised that he had been cheated, police said.

The accused were operating from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Police apprehended four juveniles from Patna in Bihar. Later, Gupta was arrested. Gupta used to entice minors into opening bank accounts after changing their date of birth in their Aadhaar cards, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said.

The accounts were used in the transactions of the cheated amount. The cheated money was also found in the account of Deepak who was also arrested in Patna. Thereafter, Santosh was also arrested from Patna, Gautam said.

Suraj, who developed the website, was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Shakya was arrested from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, the DCP said. Shakya accepted that he ran online campaigns and ads for the distributorship of the company on the Internet by giving false toll-free numbers in the advertisements. The customer details collected from social media platforms were sent to Santosh, and in return, Shakya was paid 30 per cent of the money the victims were defrauded of, the DCP said.

Read: Opposition forced to bring no-trust vote against govt to break PM's 'maun vrat': Gaurav Gogoi

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

This drama was first Indian soap to reach 1000 episodes; it's not Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Meet IAS Anuradha Pal, whose father used to sell milk, cracked UPSC with AIR 62; know her story

Friendship Day 2023: Wish happy friendship day in 20 languages

Political crisis in Manipur: Amid violence, Kuki-backed party withdraws support from N Biren Singh govt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE