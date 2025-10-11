Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi firecracker ban may get lifted, SC eyes relaxing norms on one condition

IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route, timings; Delhi to Hanoi to resume...

Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained roads in world

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth: How Chopra sisters keep their celebrations all simple, yet elegant

Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh, buys 9,557 square feet of land worth...

BIG boost to agriculture sector as PM Modi inaugurates two major schemes worth Rs 35440 crore, here's all you need to know

IPS officer Y Puran Kumar suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred, THIS IPS officer takes charge

Bigg Boss 19: BIG twist at Weekend Ka Vaar, THIS contestant's eviction BREAKS Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal

Why is Google Doodle celebrating Idli today? Know interesting story behind iconic South Indian breakfast

BIG update in Cough Syrup case: Delhi govt bans sale, purchase, distribution of Coldrif, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi firecracker ban may get lifted, SC eyes relaxing norms on one condition

Delhi firecracker ban may get lifted, SC eyes relaxing norms on one condition

IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route, timings; Delhi to Hanoi to resume...

IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route

Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained roads in world

Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi firecracker ban may get lifted, SC eyes relaxing norms on one condition

The apex court on Friday indicated lifting restrictions on the bursting of green firecrackers in the National Capital Region for Diwali. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran reserved its order and said it will decide on relaxing the absolute ban on firecrackers.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 03:01 PM IST

Delhi firecracker ban may get lifted, SC eyes relaxing norms on one condition
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A complete ban on the firecracker in Delhi-NCR may be eased as the Supreme Court hinted at relaxing restrictions with a ‘balanced approach’ that safeguards both environmental concerns and livelihoods dependent on the firecracker industry. 

The apex court on Friday indicated lifting restrictions on the bursting of green firecrackers in the National Capital Region for Diwali. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran reserved its order and said it will decide on relaxing the absolute ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. "For the time being, we will permit the ban lifting during Diwali," the bench remarked.

What did Centre argue?

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi-NCR and Haryana, requested the apex court to allow the bursting of green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On Christmas and New Year's Eve - between 11.45 pm and 12.30 am, and for one hour on Gurpurab, he said. He suggested a balanced approach that the court may consider.

The Solicitor General further stated that PESO and NEERI will periodically inspect the manufacture of crackers and ensure that only approved green fire formulations are sold in the market. SG said only the green cracker approached by NEERI shall be permitted. Joint crackers are not manufactured, sold and used in the NCR, he said, adding that sales shall be through licensed traders and the selling shall be through permitted manufacturers only. He said that manufacturers shall mention the quantity and details of green crackers. Mehta also suggested that e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart should not accept online orders or facilitate any online sale of green crackers.

Amicus Curiae senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who was assisting the bench in the matter, expressed concern over "fake green crackers" being sold under false labels, which continued to use polluting chemicals.

What are court concerns?

The apex court was hearing a case related to air pollution in the National Capital Region. During the hearing, the top court inquired whether there had been any improvement in the AQI from 2018 to 2024. Mehta said it remained the same, except during the COVID-19 lockdown period, the AQI improved.  The court questioned why the restrictions apply only to parts of Haryana and certain NCR districts, rather than the entire state. The court observed that despite the ban, firecrackers continue to be widely used, suggesting that extreme restrictions lead to non-compliance. While reserving the order, the court encouraged d balanced approach, finding a middle ground that safeguards both environmental concerns and the firecracker industry. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG remark
'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Amit Shah's BIG remark
Donald Trump's BIG statement on his chances of getting Nobel Peace Prize: 'Nobody in the history has...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement on his chances of getting Nobel Peace Prize
Palestinian from Jordan refugee camp wins Nobel Prize 2025, know about Omar Yaghi from Gaza Strip
Palestinian from Jordan refugee camp wins Nobel Prize 2025, about Omar Yaghi...
School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Are schools closed today in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram? Check full list of holidays here
School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to China: 'There's no way that...'
Donald Trump's BIG warning to China: 'There's no way that...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE