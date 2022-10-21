Search icon
How Delhiites found unique alternatives for firecrackers? Know here

Delhi people are now using bars and pipes, and sulphur and potash post firecrackers ban.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

Photo: PTI

Bursting crackers have been banned in Delhi and if caught, the government has imposed a six months imprisonment and Rs 200 fine. While some people have already bought crackers, others have come up with an innovative alternative to crackers. 

Famous for their 'jugaad', Delhiites have created an alternate even for crackers. This jugaad is called 'Nal' in the native language.  In the areas of Delhi-NCR, people are using rod and iron pipes instead of crackers. 

Two things are needed to make a cracker-like sound from this cord. The first is this jugaad made of bars and pipes. The second is the things put in the gunpowder used in firecrackers. Commonly known as Gandhak (sulphur) and Potash (potash).

Sulfur and potash generally priced at Rs 700-800 kg are now being sold at 1200-1400 kg after the cracker ban. People in Delhi and nearby areas are using this as an alternative to firecrackers, while these are not exactly firecrackers but even they contribute to the rising pollution. 

It has been announced that Delhi Police and Delhi Government team will also take strict action against those who burst crackers till Diwali. Environment Minister Gopal Rai had told that there is a provision of fine of Rs 200 and 6 months jail under IPC 268 against those who burst crackers.

