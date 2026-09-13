Delhi Fire: Two feared dead in warehouse blaze in Swaroop Nagar, 15 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out at a three-storey building housing a scrap and cutting unit in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar. Several fire tenders reached the spot.

At least two people are feared dead after a fire broke out at a godown in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area on Sunday. As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, with firefighting operations underway.

Delhi fire: What happened

A preliminary inquiry suggested that the godown was being used to store rexine and that no one was inside when the fire broke out, officials said. The Delhi Fire Services control room received the first call at 11:56 am, following which firefighting operations were launched.

Firefighters are currently working to bring the blaze under control.

Delhi: A fire broke out in a three-storey building housing a scrap and cutting unit in Swaroop Nagar, Outer North Delhi. Several fire tenders reached the spot as rescue operations continued. No casualties were officially confirmed pic.twitter.com/4xKOO8oe0A — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2026

Officials have not yet confirmed the reported deaths. Residents of a nearby building were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story)