Delhi Fire Tragedy: Poor planning, locked terrace-How 9 residents were trapped in Vivek Vihar deadly blaze?

Nine Delhi residents were killed on Sunday after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, triggering panic and a large-scale rescue operation. How did the incident turn into a tragedy was not just the fire, but the building’s construction plan.

Nine Delhi residents were killed on Sunday after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, triggering panic and a large-scale rescue operation. How did the incident turn into a tragedy was not just the fire, but the building’s construction plan.

When architecture becomes a trap

The B+4 (basement plus four-storey) structure contained two flats on each floor- one at the front and the other at the rear. But a series of structural constraints severely hampered evacuation:

-Iron grills sealed on one side

-The terrace was locked

-Single staircase connecting all floors

-No emergency exit or alternate escape route

With escape routes effectively blocked, residents found themselves trapped inside a rapidly burning structure. The blaze reportedly started at the rear of the building and spread quickly, engulfing the upper floors. The design turned into a lethal trap as:

-Escape from the windows was nearly impossible as they were built with iron grills.

-The front doors of the rear flats came in the way of the advancing fire.

-Those who even managed to escape the burning flats and reached the terrace, could not escape as the door was locked.

Death by smoke and heat

Ultimately, the residents were left with no escape routes: No windows, front doors, or terrace. As the fire intensified, thick smoke and extreme heat filled the building.

Many victims are believed to have succumbed to suffocation rather than flames—overpowered by toxic fumes in enclosed spaces with no ventilation or escape.

What happened in the Delhi fire tragedy?

According to ANI, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 3:48 AM at Vivek Vihar Police Station, following which police teams, along with senior officers, rushed to the premises in Vivek Vihar Phase-I.

However, according to the Delhi Fire Service, a STOP message was received at around 8:00 AM from DO Mukesh Verma after the fire was brought under control. The fire officials stated that the blaze involved domestic articles in at least six flats of the building, reported ANI.

During the operation, nine charred bodies were recovered from different floors, one from the first floor, five from the second floor and three from a locked staircase. The bodies were handed over to the Delhi Police team. As per the Delhi Police, the blaze affected flats on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors, and around 10-15 people were rescued, out of whom two with minor injuries were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. While 12 fire tenders, along with DDMA staff, traffic personnel and local police, were deployed at the spot.

Local Municipal Councillor Pankaj Luthra said that rescue and search operations are still underway.