Delhi fire tragedy: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces ex-gratia compensation for kin of deceased

Nine people lost their lives and several others suffered injuries after a fire ripped through a four-storied residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on Sunday. The fire was reported in the early hours, with cops saying that a PCR call was received at 3:48 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in a fire incident in Delhi that left nine people dead and several others injured. The PM also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the massive blaze.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi’s Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured." The post added: "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi’s Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2026

Delhi fire tragedy

Nine people lost their lives and several others suffered injuries after a fire tore through a four-storied residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on Sunday (May 3). The fire was reported in the early hours, with cops saying that a PCR call was received at 3:48 AM at the Vivek Vihar Police Station. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they had deployed a total of 14 fire tenders by 5 am. But search operations began only after 8 am when the blaze was completely doused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said that flats located both at the front and rear of the building made access difficult for firefighters. Officials stated that the fire caught onto household items and quickly spread to at least six flats. A blast in an air conditioner (AC) unit is suspected to be behind the deadly fire, though an investigation is currently underway. The nine victims reportedly include a 1.5-year-old toddler. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a post on X that the incident was "extremely tragic", adding the loss of lives had left her "deeply depressed".