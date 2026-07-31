Delhi fire probe exposes major lapses: Illegal cables delayed rescue, untrained officials under scrutiny after

A probe into the Palam Vihar fire found illegal cables, equipment failure, and poor training delayed rescue efforts, leading to nine deaths.

An official inquiry into the March 18 fire at a building in Delhi's Palam Vihar has uncovered serious failures by several government agencies, raising fresh concerns about the city's emergency response system. The 85-page report says illegal overhead cables delayed rescue operations, key firefighting equipment failed without any backup plan, and officials responsible for investigating the incident lacked proper technical training.

The report, submitted by the South-West district magistrate to the Delhi government's Home Department, examined the circumstances surrounding the fire that killed nine people.

Rescue delayed after firefighting lift got stuck

One of the inquiry's biggest findings is that firefighters lost valuable time because the Bronto Skylift, used to rescue people from high-rise buildings, could not reach the building properly.

According to the report, the lift became obstructed by a network of illegal overhead telecom and internet cables. Firefighters had to manually move low-hanging wires using hooks, while local residents helped remove banners blocking the vehicle's path.

The report says the equipment eventually failed, and there was no backup rescue plan in place.

By the time another Bronto Skylift reached the spot, all nine people trapped inside the building had died.

Report points to electrical short circuit

The inquiry found that the fire most likely started due to an electrical short circuit near the ground-floor miniature circuit breaker (MCB) unit. It said the flames spread quickly because combustible material had been stored inside the building.

MCD, Fire Services face criticism

The report has criticised both the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) for several lapses.

According to the inquiry, MCD failed to enforce licensing rules properly. While trade licences had been issued only for the basement and ground floor, commercial activities had spread to the first floor as well.

The report also said encroachments, banners and other obstructions on the road reduced access for emergency vehicles.

MCD officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Delhi Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik said the department had not yet received the report and would comment only after reviewing it.

Operators had no official training

The inquiry also found that the firefighters operating the Bronto Skylift had never received formal training despite handling the equipment for nearly two years.

Instead, they learnt to operate it from senior colleagues.

The report recommends specialised training for operators of advanced firefighting equipment and asks the government to prepare standard operating procedures after every major fire.

Probe questions investigator's expertise

The inquiry has also raised concerns about the investigation conducted after the fire. It says the Assistant Electrical Inspector leading the statutory probe admitted he had received no technical training after joining the department.

According to the report, he also told investigators that he had failed to determine the cause of any of the eight or nine previous fire cases he had handled.

Calling the situation "sad and shocking", the report questioned how an officer responsible for investigating electrical accidents could perform his duties without proper training.

Recommendations for reforms

The inquiry has recommended bringing all internet and cable operators under a proper regulatory system and making identification markings on cables compulsory.

It has also suggested strict action against companies found to have installed unauthorised cables. Other recommendations include filling vacant posts in Delhi Fire Services, improving training, setting up an expert committee to examine why the Bronto Skylift failed, and strengthening the fire department's communication system.

The report said firefighters "cannot be blamed" because they made their "best possible efforts" despite equipment failure, but stressed that Delhi's firefighting system now requires a complete overhaul.

Series of recent tragedies

The Palam Vihar incident is one of several major civic disasters reported in Delhi this year.

On June 3, a fire at a bed-and-breakfast in Hauz Rani claimed at least 21 lives, including 12 foreign nationals. Four days earlier, an illegal building collapsed in Saidulajab, killing six people.

In May, another fire in Vivek Vihar claimed nine lives.