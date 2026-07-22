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Delhi Fire: Massive fire breaks out at Karol Bagh's PG accommodation, several students trapped, rescue operation underway

All students in the PG are reported safe, with some rescued by fire personnel and others escaping independently. Cooling operations are in progress to rule out re-ignition.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

Delhi Fire: Massive fire breaks out at Karol Bagh's PG accommodation, several students trapped, rescue operation underway
Delhi Fire; Image source: ANI
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A fire broke out at a PG accommodation in Channa Market on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale response from the Delhi Fire Services. Eleven fire tenders were sent to the location to control the blaze. 

All students in the PG are reported safe, with some rescued by fire personnel and others escaping independently. Cooling operations are in progress to rule out re-ignition.  

Rescue operation underway

Firefighters had to break windows and glass to evacuate students during the rescue.

What exactly happened?

Initial details indicate the building had a leather goods godown in the basement, with the PG accommodation situated on the first floor. 

Local residents said a short circuit was reported at the site on Tuesday, but alleged the owner failed to clear out the leather stock from the basement even after that. There is no official word yet on whether Tuesday’s short circuit is connected to Wednesday’s fire. 

According to early reports, the emergency call was made between 10:58 am and 10:59 am from building no. 11/5 at Chana Market in Karol Bagh.

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