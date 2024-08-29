Delhi: Fire in cluster bus in East Jagatpuri, 40 passengers rescued, watch video

No casualties or injuries were reported as three fire tenders reached the spot immediately and extinguished the fire.

A fire broke out in a cluster bus at east Delhi's Jagatpuri bus stand on Thursday, a senior official said. No casualties or injuries were reported as three fire tenders reached the spot immediately and extinguished the fire. The area was cordoned off, and all 40 passengers were rescued, the official said.

Station Officer (Fire), Anup Singh, told ANI, "We rushed to the spot and extinguished it. No casualties have been reported. The fire has been doused off. Driver says that the fire broke out through AC system, through short circuit." Further information is awaited

A DTC bus, with its passengers, caught fire on 29th August in Jagatpuri, Delhi. Passengers were eventually rescued! pic.twitter.com/ajY23apLJn — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 29, 2024

