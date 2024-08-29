Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

We Reviewed Dentavim: Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Delhi HC refuses to quash defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over remark against PM Modi

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

Delhi: Fire in cluster bus in East Jagatpuri, 40 passengers rescued, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
We Reviewed Dentavim: Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

We Reviewed Dentavim: Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

8 animals that have jobs

8 animals that have jobs

6 actors who own land on moon

6 actors who own land on moon

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मी�डिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi: Fire in cluster bus in East Jagatpuri, 40 passengers rescued, watch video

No casualties or injuries were reported as three fire tenders reached the spot immediately and extinguished the fire.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 05:27 PM IST

Delhi: Fire in cluster bus in East Jagatpuri, 40 passengers rescued, watch video
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A fire broke out in a cluster bus at east Delhi's Jagatpuri bus stand on Thursday, a senior official said. No casualties or injuries were reported as three fire tenders reached the spot immediately and extinguished the fire. The area was cordoned off, and all 40 passengers were rescued, the official said.

Station Officer (Fire), Anup Singh, told ANI, "We rushed to the spot and extinguished it. No casualties have been reported. The fire has been doused off. Driver says that the fire broke out through AC system, through short circuit." Further information is awaited

 

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet actor who gave many superhit films, rejected Mahabharat, Sunny Deol's Gadar, career was ruined after..

    Meet actor who gave many superhit films, rejected Mahabharat, Sunny Deol's Gadar, career was ruined after..

    Noodle-clad figures performing Kathak in viral AI video captivate internet, watch

    Noodle-clad figures performing Kathak in viral AI video captivate internet, watch

    Mukesh Ambani's big gift for Reliance investors, announces bonus shares in...

    Mukesh Ambani's big gift for Reliance investors, announces bonus shares in...

    India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

    India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

    Meet man, who entered Hurun Rich List 2024 at 21, runs business worth Rs 3600 crore, his company is...

    Meet man, who entered Hurun Rich List 2024 at 21, runs business worth Rs 3600 crore, his company is...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

    5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

    From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

    From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

    Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

    Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

    One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

    One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

    Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

    Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement