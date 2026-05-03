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Delhi News: 9 Killed, Many Rescued After Massive Fire At Residential Building In Vivek Vihar

Delhi News: 9 Killed, Many Rescued After Massive Fire At Residential Building In Vivek Vihar

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Delhi Fire: Dramatic visuals shows massive blaze, thick plumes of smoke emerge engulfing residential building in Vivek Vihar, 9 killed; WATCH

At least 9 killed after a massive fire engulfed a residential building in Vivek Vihar in Delhi's Shahdara. The fire erupted in the early hours of Sunday. Dramatic visuals of the incident has emerged. WATCH

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 03, 2026, 11:29 AM IST

Delhi Fire: Dramatic visuals shows massive blaze, thick plumes of smoke emerge engulfing residential building in Vivek Vihar, 9 killed; WATCH
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At least 9 killed after a massive fire engulfed a residential building in Vivek Vihar in Delhi's Shahdara. The fire erupted in the early hours of Sunday, engulfing flats on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors. Several fire tenders carried out rescue operation for several hours and a dozen of people were rescued safely and rushed to the hospital. As per reports and an AC unit explosion is suspected to be the reason behind massive fire.

Dramatc visuals emerge

Dramatic videos of the incident has emerged that shows intense flames and thick plumes of smoke rising high into the air. The visuals show the fire spreading rapidly and producing a dense, dark smoke in pre-dawn. The video also shows fire tenders deployed to control the fire.

As per reports, the police have confirmed that a PCR call was received at around 03:48 AM at Vivek Vihar Police Station, following which senior officers rushed to the spot at B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase-I. c A total of 12 fire tenders, along with DDMA staff, traffic officials, and local police, were deployed at the site.

 

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