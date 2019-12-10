Delhi: Fire breaks out in furniture market near Kirari area, no casualties

A fire broke out at a furniture market in Delhi's Kirari area on Tuesday. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

More details are awaited.

Two days ago, a massive fire had erupted in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area at a manufacturing factory at Rani Jhansi road killing at least 43 while several others were injured in the incident.

It took more than five hours for the firefighters to douse the flames with more than 30 fire tenders that were put to service.

The owner of the factory and its manager has been sent to 14-day police custody.

Factory owner Rehan and his manager Furkan were arrested on Sunday after a case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the IPC.

Prima facie, the fire was caused due to a short circuit caused while the presence of plastic material at the spot caused a lot of smoke. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch, forensics will also probe the incident.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic fire in Delhi. PMO has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire.

Apart from PM, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh.

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking CBI probe and judicial enquiry into the fire.