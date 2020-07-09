Delhi: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Mundka area
A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Mundka area in Delhi on Wednesday night.
SK Dua, Divisional Fire Officer, told ANI that the fire broke out inside a logistics warehouse, used to store electronic items and medical equipment.
At least 35 fire tenders are present at the spot to control the situation.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
