According to the Delhi Fire Services Department, the fire broke out at a furniture unit in Kirti Nagar’s Timber Market. The fire call was received at approximately 12:22 PM, and 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

A fire broke out at Delhi’s Kirti Nagar timber market on Wednesday afternoon. Ten fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze, said the official. According to the Delhi Fire Services Department, the fire broke out at a furniture unit in Kirti Nagar’s Timber Market. The fire call was received at approximately 12:22 PM, and 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

“No casualties have been reported so far,” officials said. The fire is under control, and cooling operations are underway, they added.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)