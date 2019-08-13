Trending#

Jammu And Kashmir

Eid

Article 370

Eid Al Adha

Narendra Modi

  1. Home
  2. India


Delhi: Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar market, 21 fire tenders at spot

No loss of life reported


Fire in Gandhi Nagar market

Share

Source

ANI

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 10:29 AM IST

A major fire broke out at Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday morning. More than twenty fire tenders have reached the spot and are making efforts to douse the flame.No loss of life or injuries has been reported so far.

More details in this regard are awaited. Gandhi Nagar market situated in Shahdara area of New Delhi is one of Asia's largest textile market. It is believed that the market has a footfall of around 10,000 to 20,000 people every day. 

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox