Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Patparganj Industrial Area, one worker dies

A fire that broke out inside a factory in Patparganj Industrial Area of east Delhi resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man on Wednesday, fire department officials were quoted.

Six people were working inside the factory that makes packaging for soil testing kids. One of them, Kaushambi resident Veeru Balguher was unable to escape the fire and succumbed. The Delhi Fire Service had dispatched 9 fire tenders to the spo. The fire was extinguished. What caused the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

"At the time of the incident, six people were working in the factory. Of them, one got trapped and succumbed to injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The factory belongs to one Harsh Dahia, a resident of Greater Kailash in south Delhi area as per preliminary probe, the DCP added. Case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

"A call about a fire inside a factory was received at 12.57 pm and nine fire tenders were rushed to the site," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The deceased is survived by a wife who is eight months pregnant and a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler son. Veeru was the family’s sole breadwinner and earned Rs. 12,000, it was revealed by his brother Sunder.

"We got a call in the afternoon informing us about the fire. We rushed to the spot but all we got to see was his body at the hospital," said the brother, who also works part-time alongside his college studies.

(WIth inputs from PTI)