Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway

A devastating fire broke out at the Delhi Metro staff quarters in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, claiming the lives of a husband, wife, and their young daughter. The fire, which erupted on the fifth floor of the building, was reported to the Fire Department at 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday, January 6. Six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the flames.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Ajay (42), Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter, Janhvi. The fire brigade team found the charred bodies of the three family members inside the flat. A firefighter was also injured during the rescue operation.

Cause of fire under investigation

Officials confirmed the deaths and stated that police are investigating the cause of the fire. Relief operations are underway, and further details are awaited. This incident comes just a day after a fire broke out in the top-floor flat of a five-story building in Mandawali on Sunday, caused by a gas cylinder explosion.

The Mandawali fire injured three firefighters, who were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and are currently out of danger. According to police, the fire was caused by a short-circuit in a room heater, which spread rapidly across the room. The resident immediately escaped and called the fire services, but a cooking gas cylinder exploded when the team arrived, injuring three firefighters.

Fire safety concerns

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) is experiencing a significant shortage of personnel, with key vacancies in both supervisory and frontline positions leading to staff overload and threatening fire safety throughout the city. According to DFS statistics, the agency currently employs just 18 assistant divisional officers (ADOs), while the approved number is 24. These officers are responsible for carrying out fire safety inspections and ensuring compliance at more than 5,000 establishments, including restaurants, clubs, hotels, hospitals, and commercial complexes across the city