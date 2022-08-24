Farmer, who bought flight tickets for workers during lockdown, found dead

File photo

A mushroom farmer, who got popular during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 for paying for his employees' flight tickets, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a Shiv temple in the Alipur police station area in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said

The 55-year-old farmer had sent his workers home to Bihar from Delhi during the migrant crisis. The deceased has been identified as Pappan Singh of Tigipur village.

Singh used to visit the Shiv temple in front of his house daily. Today, a priest saw him hanging on the ceiling fan, as per the police. A suicide note has been recovered which stated the reason as some disease.

The family doesn't suspect anyone. Further inquest proceedings are to be done accordingly.

During the migrant crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, Singh made headlines after he sent 10 of his workers to their home state Bihar by plane.

Singh spent over Rs 1 lakh to help the workers who have toiled for him, some for over 20 years. Singh also allowed the workers to join him in farming mushrooms during the August to April season.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Goa Police conducting detailed probe into Sonali Phogat's death: Pramod Sawant