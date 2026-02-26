Delhi Family Massacre: 30-year-old woman, 3 daughters found with slit throats in Samaypur Badli, husband under scanner

The bodies of Anita, 30, and her daughters were discovered lying in a pool of blood in a ground-floor room of their rented house in Chandan Park. The police received a call from neighbours around 8 am, who alerted them about the gruesome murder.

A gruesome murder has shaken the residents of Samaypur Badli in north Delhi, where a 30-year-old woman and her three daughters, aged five, four, and three, were found dead with their throats slit in their rented accommodation on Wednesday morning. The police have identified the husband as the prime suspect and are on the lookout for him.

The bodies of Anita, 30, and her daughters were discovered lying in a pool of blood in a ground-floor room of their rented house in Chandan Park. The police received a call from neighbours around 8 am, who alerted them about the gruesome murder. A police team from Samaypur Badli police station rushed to the spot and found the bodies. The crime team and forensic science laboratory team have inspected the scene and collected exhibits.

Suspect on the run

The suspect, identified as Munchun Kewat, is a ginger seller at Azadpur Mandi and is reportedly absconding. The police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and multiple teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend him. According to the police, Kewat was seen running away from the street close to his home around 5 am, and his phone was switched off in Jahangirpuri.

The family, originally from Patna district in Bihar, had been living in the rented accommodation for six months. Anita's sister-in-law, Sugni Devi, 36, said that her 10-year-old son had gone to the market with Munchun and was the one who discovered the bodies. The boy described the scene as "gory". The family claimed that there was no marital discord between the couple, and everything seemed fine between them. "He was affectionate towards his family and cared for them," said Soni Devi, another sister-in-law.

Neighbours stunned

The neighbours were shocked by the incident and claimed that the couple was living together happily. Parul, 18, who lives next door, said that initially, the couple fought a few times, but things had been fine between them lately. Sushma Devi, who lives upstairs, said that she was awake till 1:30 am on Wednesday but heard nothing. "The three girls were very happy living here and they would often come to my house to eat," she said.

Investigation underway

The police are investigating the motive behind the murder and have accessed CCTV footage that shows the accused running away from the scene. An investigator said that one of the neighbours told them that the couple had a verbal spat on Tuesday night, but they did not hear anything except loud voices. The police are trying to ascertain the cause of the fight and the investigation is ongoing