FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi police, Himachal police clash over ‘unauthorised’ arrest in AI Summit shirtless protest case in Shimla

Rinku Singh to rejoin Team India camp for Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe after meeting ailing father? Batting coach shares major update

President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Donald Trump on call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva

Delhi Family Massacre: 30-year-old woman, 3 daughters found with slit throats in Samaypur Badli, husband under scanner

PM Modi overtakes US President Donald Trump, to become first world leader to cross 100 million Instagram followers

Delhi NCR to get new Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor connecting Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, check details

Gold, silver prices today, February 26, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IDFC First Bank Scam: Court sends 4 accused to 7-day police remand, next hearing on March 4

Namo Bharat Rapid rail to connect Gurugram to Greater Noida, check route, travel time, key details

After Supreme Court's objection, NCERT to remove section on 'judicial corruption' from Class 8 textbook

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IDFC First Bank Scam: Court sends 4 accused to 7-day police remand, next hearing on March 4

IDFC First Bank Scam: Court sends 4 accused to 7-day police remand,

Namo Bharat Rapid rail to connect Gurugram to Greater Noida, check route, travel time, key details

Namo Bharat Rapid rail to connect Gurugram to Greater Noida, check route, travel

After Supreme Court's objection, NCERT to remove section on 'judicial corruption' from Class 8 textbook

After SC objection, NCERT to pull 'judicial corruption' chapter from book

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Family Massacre: 30-year-old woman, 3 daughters found with slit throats in Samaypur Badli, husband under scanner

The bodies of Anita, 30, and her daughters were discovered lying in a pool of blood in a ground-floor room of their rented house in Chandan Park. The police received a call from neighbours around 8 am, who alerted them about the gruesome murder.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

Delhi Family Massacre: 30-year-old woman, 3 daughters found with slit throats in Samaypur Badli, husband under scanner
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A gruesome murder has shaken the residents of Samaypur Badli in north Delhi, where a 30-year-old woman and her three daughters, aged five, four, and three, were found dead with their throats slit in their rented accommodation on Wednesday morning. The police have identified the husband as the prime suspect and are on the lookout for him.

The bodies of Anita, 30, and her daughters were discovered lying in a pool of blood in a ground-floor room of their rented house in Chandan Park. The police received a call from neighbours around 8 am, who alerted them about the gruesome murder. A police team from Samaypur Badli police station rushed to the spot and found the bodies. The crime team and forensic science laboratory team have inspected the scene and collected exhibits.

Suspect on the run

The suspect, identified as Munchun Kewat, is a ginger seller at Azadpur Mandi and is reportedly absconding. The police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and multiple teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend him. According to the police, Kewat was seen running away from the street close to his home around 5 am, and his phone was switched off in Jahangirpuri.

The family, originally from Patna district in Bihar, had been living in the rented accommodation for six months. Anita's sister-in-law, Sugni Devi, 36, said that her 10-year-old son had gone to the market with Munchun and was the one who discovered the bodies. The boy described the scene as "gory". The family claimed that there was no marital discord between the couple, and everything seemed fine between them. "He was affectionate towards his family and cared for them," said Soni Devi, another sister-in-law.

Neighbours stunned

The neighbours were shocked by the incident and claimed that the couple was living together happily. Parul, 18, who lives next door, said that initially, the couple fought a few times, but things had been fine between them lately. Sushma Devi, who lives upstairs, said that she was awake till 1:30 am on Wednesday but heard nothing. "The three girls were very happy living here and they would often come to my house to eat," she said.

Investigation underway

The police are investigating the motive behind the murder and have accessed CCTV footage that shows the accused running away from the scene. An investigator said that one of the neighbours told them that the couple had a verbal spat on Tuesday night, but they did not hear anything except loud voices. The police are trying to ascertain the cause of the fight and the investigation is ongoing

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi police, Himachal police clash over ‘unauthorised’ arrest in AI Summit shirtless protest case in Shimla
Delhi police, Himachal police clash over ‘unauthorised’ arrest in AI Summit case
Rinku Singh to rejoin Team India camp for Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe after meeting ailing father? Batting coach shares major update
Rinku Singh to rejoin Team India camp for Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe?
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Donald Trump on call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva
Zelensky speaks with Donald Trump on call ahead of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva
Delhi Family Massacre: 30-year-old woman, 3 daughters found with slit throats in Samaypur Badli, husband under scanner
30-year-old woman, 3 daughters found with slit throats in Dehli's Samaypur Badli
PM Modi overtakes US President Donald Trump, to become first world leader to cross 100 million Instagram followers
PM Modi becomes first world leader to cross 100 million Instagram followers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement