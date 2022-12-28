Search icon
Delhi extension road to connect Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Mumbai Expressways; list of projects that will ease NCR traffic

Delhi project list: The Ashram Flyover will be connected with DND.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

Delhi news: Here is a look at seven key projects that are expected to be completed in the year 2023 (Representational)

Four expressways are likely to be opened in Delhi in 2023, in order to improve the traffic situation in and around the National Capital. Three underpasses and flyovers are also under construction. The central government is working on projects worth Rs 60,000 crore to solve the traffic problems in Delhi. Here is a look at seven key projects that are expected to be completed in the year 2023. 

Dwarka Expressway is being constructed with the aim of ending traffic jams at the Delhi-Haryana border. The 29-kilometer-long expressway is being built near the Delhi-Jaipur Highway 48. The eight-lane expressway is expected to be built by August 2023. A 6.3-kilometer-long urban tunnel will also be built under the project.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: This over 1300-km-long expressway will connect Delhi with Mumbai and will cut short the travel time by half. Another thing it will do is ease traffic in Delhi and NCR. This expressway will be joined with the eastern and western peripheral expressways. A Delhi-Mumbai connector road is also being built from the Ashram underpass. 

Urban Extension Road: The government is also building a 75.6-kilometer-long urban extension road 2 that will connect the Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dwarka, Delhi-Mumbai Expressways and IGI Airport. The road is expected to be completed by August 2023. After this road is constructed, travellers won't have to pass through Delhi to go to various other cities.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: This road will cover the Akshardham Metro Station, Geeta Colony, Loni and Baghpat. It will also connect ITO, Signature Bridge, Kashmiri Gate and Delhi-Meerut Expressway. It is expected to be finished by December 2023. 

Ashram Flyover: The Ashram Flyover will be connected with DND. This will ease traffic at Ashram and connect people coming from Ghaziabad and Noida. 70 percent of the work has been completed and it will take three more months to be fully completed. 

Sarai Kale Khan Underpass: An underpass is being constructed at Sarai Kale Khan. It will ease traffic on the ring road that joins ITO and Ashram. It will be completed by October 2023.

Apsara Flyover: From Apsara border till Anand Vihar overbridge, a flyover is under construction. It is expected to be completed by December 2023.

